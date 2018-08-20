Don and Linda Dorrance of Davenport celebrated their
50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
Linda Rowland and Donald Dorrance were married
August 17th, 1968 at Ozark Chapel in Laurie, Missouri.
Don worked at John Deere Insurance and Kone Elevator
before retirement. Linda retired from the Davenport
Community School District.
They are parents of Tiffany (Dan) Jaros of Davenport,
Iowa and Chad (Brigettte) Dorrance of Davenport, Iowa.
Their grandchildren are Alex Jaros, Taylor Jaros,
Elise Dorrance, Maddie Dorrance and Will Dorrance.