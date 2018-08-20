Try 1 month for 99¢
Dorrance
Don and Linda Dorrance of Davenport celebrated their

50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Linda Rowland and Donald Dorrance were married

August 17th, 1968 at Ozark Chapel in Laurie, Missouri.

Don worked at John Deere Insurance and Kone Elevator

before retirement. Linda retired from the Davenport

Community School District.

They are parents of Tiffany (Dan) Jaros of Davenport,

Iowa and Chad (Brigettte) Dorrance of Davenport, Iowa.

Their grandchildren are Alex Jaros, Taylor Jaros,

Elise Dorrance, Maddie Dorrance and Will Dorrance.

