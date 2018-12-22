Evenson 35th Anniversary
Eric and Barb Evenson, Coralville, formally of Muscatine, celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on Oct. 15.
They are blessed with a daughter, Vanessa Ann, and a new son-in-law, Dr. Gregory James Yanish, who were married on Sept. 15, 2018.
Eric and Barb have spent the past three decades busy with their careers and supporting their daughter's busy activity schedule. They also have enjoyed extensive traveling, snow skiing, racquetball, biking and hiking.
The couple meet in the fall of 1981 at Muscatine Community College. They were introduced by a mutual friend at their favorite watering hole, the Mississippi Brewing Company. They were married in the fall of 1983. They celebrated 35 years of marriage with a trip to Ritz Carlton Beach Resort in sunny Naples, Florida, which is where they celebrated their honeymoon.
Barb is a senior manager in the accounts receivable department at ACT in Iowa City.
Eric is a project assistant/coordinator at the University of Iowa Facility Management in Iowa City.
The couple looks forward to spending time with their daughter and son–in-law and their retirement in Naples.