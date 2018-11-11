In October, Allen and Donna Keppy took a trip to Stuttgart, Germany, to celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary on November 11. The couple enjoys Polka dancing, so they purchased some authentic German clothes (pictured here) they can wear to dances throughout the year. While in Germany they visited family members of the parents they rented from while Allen served in the U. S. Army from 1959 to 1960. It was a joy to visit 20 family members. We were fortunate to eat in the remodeled home where we rented an apartment during our military stay 59 years ago. In addition to visiting friends, we also attended the Stuttgart Volksfest and Agriculture Fair, as well as toured the Neckar River Castle in Heidelberg, Germany. Allen and Donna Keppy farm in Cedar County and own Sunbury Sod. Allen and Donna have 4 daughters: Karol (Michael) Proctor, Moscow, IA; Jolene (Gary) Pingel, New Liberty, IA; Tina (Dave) Howell, LeClaire, IA and Colleen Keppy, Atlanta, GA. Six grandchildren: Teresa (Lukas) Gottschalk, Melissa Green, Katie Pingel, Tracey Diercks, Jared Hermiston and Morgan Hermiston. Four Great Grandchildren: Hailey, Trevor and Kyle Green and Maxtan Gottschalk. Five step grandchildren: Emilie (Michael) Conrad; Caroline (Steve) Kilts, Megan Howell, Carrie Proctor and Jessie Proctor. Two step