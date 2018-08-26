Try 1 month for 99¢
Lillis

Lorna and Bill Lillis of Long Grove are celebrating their

50th wedding anniversary with a family party.

The graduates of North Scott High School and the

University of Iowa were married on August 30, 1968, at

St. Paul the Apostle Church in Davenport.

Bill is retired from Case-New Holland after 35 years of

service in several management positions. Lorna taught

in the Davenport Community School System and retired

from the Scott County Library System after 29 years.

They are parents of Page (Mike) Mossage of Omaha,

NE; and Marty of O’Fallon, IL. Grandchildren are

Olivia and Nolan Mossage; and Corinne, Kendal and

Chloe Lillis.

