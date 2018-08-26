Lorna and Bill Lillis of Long Grove are celebrating their
50th wedding anniversary with a family party.
The graduates of North Scott High School and the
University of Iowa were married on August 30, 1968, at
St. Paul the Apostle Church in Davenport.
Bill is retired from Case-New Holland after 35 years of
service in several management positions. Lorna taught
in the Davenport Community School System and retired
from the Scott County Library System after 29 years.
They are parents of Page (Mike) Mossage of Omaha,
NE; and Marty of O’Fallon, IL. Grandchildren are
Olivia and Nolan Mossage; and Corinne, Kendal and
Chloe Lillis.