Messmer

Chuck Messmer and Mary Jo Gluba were united in holy

matrimony September 13, 1958 at Sacred Heart Cathedral,

Davenport, Iowa, surrounded by family and friends. Their

journey together has been a beautiful love story which has

gotten better with every year. They were blessed with four

children: Kathy Cox (Kerry), Charles Messmer (Tammi),

Carol Adelmund (Dennis) and Constance Messmer

(Stephen Bernier). They are the proud grandparents of

elevenandgreat grandparents of ten. They’vehadsuccessful

careers and still remain active in church and community. In

celebration of their 60th wedding anniversary, the happy

couple would like to extend an invitation to those who

have known them over the years. They will be renewing

their vows at 9am Mass on Sunday, September 16th at

Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E 10th Street Davenport, IA,

followed by a celebration from 10-12. Donuts and coffee

will be served. The couple request no gifts.

