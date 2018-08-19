Chuck Messmer and Mary Jo Gluba were united in holy
matrimony September 13, 1958 at Sacred Heart Cathedral,
Davenport, Iowa, surrounded by family and friends. Their
journey together has been a beautiful love story which has
gotten better with every year. They were blessed with four
children: Kathy Cox (Kerry), Charles Messmer (Tammi),
Carol Adelmund (Dennis) and Constance Messmer
(Stephen Bernier). They are the proud grandparents of
elevenandgreat grandparents of ten. They’vehadsuccessful
careers and still remain active in church and community. In
celebration of their 60th wedding anniversary, the happy
couple would like to extend an invitation to those who
have known them over the years. They will be renewing
their vows at 9am Mass on Sunday, September 16th at
Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E 10th Street Davenport, IA,
followed by a celebration from 10-12. Donuts and coffee
will be served. The couple request no gifts.