Try 1 month for 99¢
Riede

Neal and Rhonda Riede will be celebrating their 50th

wedding anniversary at 6:15 PM on Friday, August

17, 2018 at the American Legion Post 26 (702 W. 35th

Street, Davenport). They were married 50 years ago on

August 17, 1968 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church,

Davenport. Neal served in the Navy and is a retired

sprinkler fitter with Local 669. Rhonda is a homemaker

and volunteers for several organizations. Their children

are Samantha [Gary] Hendricks, Michelle [Duane]

Allers of Dewitt, Iowa, Shawn [Mark] Haltom-Riede

and LeeAnn [Scott] Swanson of Davenport, Iowa. They

have 9 granddaughters: Tiffany, Brittany, Amber, Alexis,

Audrey, Hannah, Kimberly, Desteny, and Bethany with

one grandson, Jory. They are both retired and members

of the American Legion of Iowa. All friends and family,

please join us in our celebration!!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags