Neal and Rhonda Riede will be celebrating their 50th
wedding anniversary at 6:15 PM on Friday, August
17, 2018 at the American Legion Post 26 (702 W. 35th
Street, Davenport). They were married 50 years ago on
August 17, 1968 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church,
Davenport. Neal served in the Navy and is a retired
sprinkler fitter with Local 669. Rhonda is a homemaker
and volunteers for several organizations. Their children
are Samantha [Gary] Hendricks, Michelle [Duane]
Allers of Dewitt, Iowa, Shawn [Mark] Haltom-Riede
and LeeAnn [Scott] Swanson of Davenport, Iowa. They
have 9 granddaughters: Tiffany, Brittany, Amber, Alexis,
Audrey, Hannah, Kimberly, Desteny, and Bethany with
one grandson, Jory. They are both retired and members
of the American Legion of Iowa. All friends and family,
please join us in our celebration!!