Try 1 month for 99¢
Robbins
Susan O'Hoara

Gary and Mary Robbins will be celebrating their

50th wedding anniversary with an open house for their

family and friends on Saturday July 28th from 2-5 PM

at Grandview Baptist Church, 4316 N. Ripley Street

Davenport, IA. They were blessed with two children, a

son Troy Robbins (Priscilla) Bettendorf and a daughter

Michelle Ramirez (Kevin) Davenport. They are proud

grandparents of Justin, Shawn, Brielle and Brooke. Light

refreshments will be served. Their journey together has

been a great love story which has gotten wonderfully

better with every year. The couple requests no gifts please.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags