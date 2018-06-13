Jim and Nancy Roseman, Eldridge, are celebrating their 50th Anniversary and are planning a family reunion at Cragun’s Resort on Gull Lake in Minnesota. They were married June 8, 1968, at Zion Lutheran Church, Davenport. They are currently members of First Presbyterian Church in Davenport. They have five children: Julie Roseman, Johnston, IA., Deborah Muth (Charles), Fort Collins, CO, Brian Roseman (Heather), Bettendorf, Heather Laake (Tim), Ankeny, IA, and Brett Roseman, Eau Claire, WI. They have been blessed with seven grandchildren: Will and Nathan Muth, Ben, Katie, and Kyle (deceased) Roseman, Margaret and Glenn Laake. Jim was an engineer with Mid American Energy Company (formerly Iowa-Illinois Gas & Electric Company) for 38 years before retiring in 2005. Nancy retired from Davenport Community Schools Food Service in 2005. They enjoy spending time with family and friends, traveling and various volunteer activities.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
'Senseless' shooting Saturday claims 'devoted' Davenport father
-
UPDATED: 11th St. Precinct owner to donate $5,000 to charity after expletive-laced video is released
-
Motorcyclist dies following Saturday crash in Bettendorf
-
Motorcyclist hurt in crash
-
Davenport police investigate early morning homicide
promotion
Researching family history? Looking for a photo of something you remember from childhood? Want to see what was happening the day you were born? Try our digital archive, where you can search the text of every edition we've published -- in all its iterations -- going back to 1855.