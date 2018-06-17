SHUMAKER SEEKS PAROLE Richard (Rick) Shumaker is seeking parole from Bonnie (Oetzmann) Shumaker after completing 50 years of “Hard Time”. They were married on June 22, 1968 in the Newcomb Presbyterian Church, Davenport. Their union created four children, Richard, Rebecca, Robert, and Randall, better known as Rick, Becky, Rob, and Randy. Then came a son-in-law, Shane Martin, and two daughters-in-law, Heidi and Elizabeth. They have seven grandchildren, one for each day of the week, Melissa (Seth) Anderson, Michelle, and Megan Martin, Erica, Caleb, Abigail, and Andrew Shumaker. Their first great-grandchild is expected in October. Rick and Bonnie continue to farm near Tipton. For the past 17 years, Rick’s work release has been hauling livestock for Swanton Truckline, Gooselake, Iowa. Bonnie has just completed her 23rd year at CDS Global, Tipton. Friends and family can celebrate with Rick and Bonnie on Saturday June 30th at the Matthews Building, Cedar County Fairgrounds, Tipton, Iowa, food from 5-8pm, with music to follow. Gifts are not at all necessary, but any monies will be graciously donated to Project Linus or Ronald McDonald House. Rick could have been paroled years ago if he only had some “good behavior”!!!