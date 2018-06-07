Wayne and Janice Siebke
Wayne and Janice Siebke, Milan, IL will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 16th at the Walcott Coliseum, Walcott, Iowa. North of 40 Band will play at 7:00p.m., this event is open to the public.
The couple was married June 15, 1968 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport, Iowa
Mr. Siebke is retired from IBEW Local 145. They are parents of Brandi (Andrew Gale), Rachelle (Mario Magadan) both of Rock Island, April (Jason Bright) Davenport, 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.