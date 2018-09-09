Try 1 month for 99¢
Soenksen
Susan O'Hoara

Russell and Sandra Soenksen, DeWitt, will be celebrating their

50th anniversary with a family dinner. They were married on

September 7, 1968, at DeWitt United Methodist Church. They

have three children: Jason (Michelle) Soenksen, Grafton, WI;

Shelly (Todd) Spingsteen, Longmont, CO; and Aaron (Shannon)

Soenksen, DeWitt, IA. They have several wonderful grandchildren:

Emma and Rachel Soenksen, Conner and Ian Springsteen, Aria,

Lily, and Meyer Soenksen. Mr.Soenksen was employed at

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Soenksen Construction in DeWitt, IA, retiring after 40 years.

He worked with his father Ernest from Jr. High through high

school, continuing his business in 1968. Sandra wallpapered and

helped her husband with the interior decorating the homes he built.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags