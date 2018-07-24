Try 1 month for 99¢
Weinberger
Susan O'Hoara

David and Cynthia Weinberger of Bettendorf, Iowa

celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family

dinner on July 7, 2018. David and Cynthia (Cindy)

Jorgensen were married July 5th 1968 at the Lutheran

Church in Coulter, Iowa.

David Weinberger was employed at Moline Paint, which

became Valspar and now is Sherwin Williams in Moline,

Illinois, retiring in 2014 after 36 years. He is still employed

as a consultant.

Cindy Weinberger was employed at the State of Iowa in

Des Moines, Iowa retiring in 1971 after 3 years.

Their children are: Steven (Tracy) Weinberger of Moline,

Illinois, Rebecca (Jim) Pankow of Decorah, Iowa.

Their grandchildren are Anna, Molly, Tessa in Moline

and Amelia in Decorah.

