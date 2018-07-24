David and Cynthia Weinberger of Bettendorf, Iowa
celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family
dinner on July 7, 2018. David and Cynthia (Cindy)
Jorgensen were married July 5th 1968 at the Lutheran
Church in Coulter, Iowa.
David Weinberger was employed at Moline Paint, which
became Valspar and now is Sherwin Williams in Moline,
Illinois, retiring in 2014 after 36 years. He is still employed
as a consultant.
Cindy Weinberger was employed at the State of Iowa in
Des Moines, Iowa retiring in 1971 after 3 years.
Their children are: Steven (Tracy) Weinberger of Moline,
Illinois, Rebecca (Jim) Pankow of Decorah, Iowa.
Their grandchildren are Anna, Molly, Tessa in Moline
and Amelia in Decorah.