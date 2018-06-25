Melvin Bauguess of Davenport, Iowa will, be honored at a reception on July 8, 2018 to celebrate his 90th birthday. Friends and relatives may call from 11: 30am to 2:00pm at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 4209 Locust Street, Davenport, Iowa. Please no gifts. Melvin was born
July 6, 1928 in New Boston, Illinois. He married
Helen Zentner in Davenport, Iowa in 1949, she passed away in 1990. He then married Lillian Ireland, in 1993, she passed away in 2007. Melvin was employed at Alcoa in Bettendorf, Iowa retiring in 1990 after 35 years.
Melvin proudly served in the Korean War and was stationed in Germany with the US Army. His hobbies include travel, attending musicals, concerts and singing in the church choir. His children are: Barbara Anderson Davenport, Iowa and Bill (Julie) Bauguess Davenport, Iowa. He has 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.