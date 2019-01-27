Lois Braden formerly of Eldridge, now Davenport, will celebrate her 90th birthday on February 2. Friends and relatives are invited to a 90th birthday reception honoring Lois. The reception will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the dining room at Silvercrest Garner Retirement Community, 1545 W. 53rd St., Davenport. Enter at the dining room doors on the east side of the building. No gifts, please. Lois Golinghorst was born Feb. 2, 1929, in Scott County. She married George Braden on Jan. 29, 1955. Her children are Cindy (Ken) Langtimm of Bettendorf, Bob (MaryAnne) Braden of Eldridge, Deb (Pat) Maloney of DeWitt, George (Sondra) Braden of Bettendorf, and Connie (Rich) Coy of Orlando, FL. Her grandchildren are Emily (Chris) Caldwell, Tony (Catia) Langtimm, Scott (Christine) Braden, Jenni (Brooks) Newton, Mike Braden, Jessica (Tommy) Clifford, Kyle (Renee) Burke, Josh (Erin) Braden, Caitlin (Manny) Braden, Liz (Nick) Nolte, Jordan Bales, and Abigail and Braden Coy, She has eight great-grandchildren.
Breaking
promotion
Better Every Week sponsored by Wallace's Garden Center