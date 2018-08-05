Try 1 month for 99¢
Brus

Arleen Brus of Walcott, Iowa will be honored at

an open house on August 19th, to celebrate her 90th

birthday. Friends and relatives may call from 1:00 to

4:00 at: The Walcott American Legion, Walcott, Iowa.

No gifts please. Arleen Siefers was born August 19th,

1928 in Davenport Iowa. She married Melvin R. Brus in

Patuxent River, Maryland in 1950. She was employed by

Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. and Central Petroleum

Co. She retired from Central Petroleum Co., Walcott in

1997. She enjoys dog sitting Jake, family, nascar races

and cubs games. Her Children and their spouses are:

John (Lynn) Brus, Mike deceased (Terry) Brus, Linda

(John) Kostichek, Andy (Sue) Brus, Grandchildren:

Jared Brus, Jason Brus, Laura Muse, Carrie Brus, Kate

Heid, Tom Kostichek, Amy Laing. She also has 14 great

grandchildren.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags