Arleen Brus of Walcott, Iowa will be honored at
an open house on August 19th, to celebrate her 90th
birthday. Friends and relatives may call from 1:00 to
4:00 at: The Walcott American Legion, Walcott, Iowa.
No gifts please. Arleen Siefers was born August 19th,
1928 in Davenport Iowa. She married Melvin R. Brus in
Patuxent River, Maryland in 1950. She was employed by
Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. and Central Petroleum
Co. She retired from Central Petroleum Co., Walcott in
1997. She enjoys dog sitting Jake, family, nascar races
and cubs games. Her Children and their spouses are:
John (Lynn) Brus, Mike deceased (Terry) Brus, Linda
(John) Kostichek, Andy (Sue) Brus, Grandchildren:
Jared Brus, Jason Brus, Laura Muse, Carrie Brus, Kate
Heid, Tom Kostichek, Amy Laing. She also has 14 great
grandchildren.