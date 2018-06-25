This beautiful lady turned 80! Please join Maxine’s family and friends at an open house on Sunday July 1st from 1-4pm at The Manor Clubhouse, 1104 Kimberly Road, Bettendorf. Maxine was born on a farm in Crawford County Iowa on April 16, 1938. She was married to Charles Hansohn on October 28, 1956 and they were married for 20 years before he passed away. Maxine became a realtor at the age of 50 and is still actively helping people with their real estate needs. Her children Scott (Linda), Katherine (Peter Mihm), Patty (Scott Mais), Debbie (Dan Felsing), her 9 grandchildren and her great-grandchild all look forward to celebrating with her.