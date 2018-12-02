Marian Haut of Davenport, Iowa will be honored at an open house on December 2, to celebrate her 90th Birthday. Friends and relatives may call from 1 to 4 pm at the Kahl Home, Davenport, Iowa. No gifts please. Marian Schmidt was born November 29, 1928 in Davenport, Iowa. She married Fred Haut Jr. in Davenport, Iowa in 1947, he passed away in 2002. Marian Haut was employed at St Luke’s Hospital in Davenport, Iowa. Her children and their spouses are: Ron (deceased) & Diana of Davenport; Sandie & Harry of Boise, ID; Jack & Deb of Davenport, IA; Dennis & Debbie of Bettendorf, IA; Jim & Sue of Bettendorf, IA; Karen & Rich of Davenport, IA; Mike & Gloria of Davenport, IA; Tony & Linda of Davenport, IA; Shelley Jean (deceased); Gary & Mary of Cedar Rapids, IA; Fred Haut III of Davenport, IA. She has 24 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.