On November 12th Frank Hocker will celebrate his 85th birthday. The majority of those 85 years have been spent doing things to help others. Frank spent 65 of his 85 years umpiring ladies fast pitch softball and even started a fast pitch softball tournament to benefit the Shriner’s hospital in Chicago. He remains a member of the masonic Lodge 42 in Moline, IL, and the Kabba Shrine of Davenport. He has also spent his 85 years cheering on his beloved Chicago Cubs and Bears! To honor this occasion his wife of 30 years Betty is throwing him a card Shower. Cards may be mailed to 3411 N Elmwood Ave. Davenport, IA 52806