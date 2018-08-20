Try 1 month for 99¢
Kucera
Violette Kucera is turning 100. Since moving to Davenport in

2008 she has made many friends while keeping up with family

activities with her two grandchildren, Joe Robinson of Cedar

Rapids and Sarah (and Gregg) Lind, and great-grandchildren,

Stuart and Alice Lind of Clinton.

Her daughter and son-in-law, Pat and Steve Robinson, invite

you to celebrate with Vi on Saturday August 25 from 3-6 P.M.

The Slough Buoys will be playing at Wapsi Willy’s (former

Fairyland Ballroom) on Scott Park Rd. (old Hwy 61).

Cards are encouraged and may be sent to: Children’s Discovery

Center 332 8th Ave S, Clinton, IA 52732.

