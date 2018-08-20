Violette Kucera is turning 100. Since moving to Davenport in
2008 she has made many friends while keeping up with family
activities with her two grandchildren, Joe Robinson of Cedar
Rapids and Sarah (and Gregg) Lind, and great-grandchildren,
Stuart and Alice Lind of Clinton.
Her daughter and son-in-law, Pat and Steve Robinson, invite
you to celebrate with Vi on Saturday August 25 from 3-6 P.M.
The Slough Buoys will be playing at Wapsi Willy’s (former
Fairyland Ballroom) on Scott Park Rd. (old Hwy 61).
Cards are encouraged and may be sent to: Children’s Discovery
Center 332 8th Ave S, Clinton, IA 52732.