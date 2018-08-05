Subscribe to discover fast, unlimited access.
✓ Unlimited access to qctimes.com and apps✓ No more surveys blocking articles
LIMITED TIME OFFER Get the first month for just 99¢ ✓ Unlimited access to E-Edition✓ Unlimited access to the qctimes.com website and apps✓ No more surveys blocking articles
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 5, 2018 @ 1:12 am
Still dancing at 60!
Happy Birthday
Becca Kurt
Check out our local Pros To Know!
Celebrate Summertime on August 18 with a Beach Bash Along the Mississippi River featuring the surfin’ sounds of the Beach Boys at Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops!