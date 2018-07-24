Dori Martin of Davenport will celebrate her 90th
birthday at an open house on Sunday, July 22, 2018. All
friends and family are welcome from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at the
Durant Community Center. No gifts, please.
Dori was born in Wilton, Iowa to Hallie and Howard
Lenker on July 16, 1928, and was married to the late Ron
Martin for 62 years. She worked for Davenport Schools for
13 years, and has wintered the last 32 years in Apache Jct,
Arizona. Dori enjoys line dancing, quilting, trapping, and
water aerobics.
Her children are Denny (Sigrun) Martin and Sue (Scott)
Wearn. She has 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Please join us in honoring Dori and helping her develop a
new goal. She will have achieved her previous goal of being
a 90 year old lady who still mows her own grass.