Mary Alice (Raub) McCleary will
celebrate her 85th birthday with a family
dinner and card shower. Mary was born
August 10, 1933 on a farm in Muscatine
County Iowa. She attended a country one
room school house till 5th grade; graduating
from Muscatine High School in 1953.
On March 27, 1954 Mary was married to
Kenneth “Butch” McCleary. They were
married for 53 years before he passed away.
Mary worked in the West High School
office for 13 years from 1968-1981. For
14 years she worked in Medical Records
at Illini, St. Luke’s, and then Genesis from
1989-2003. She thoroughly enjoyed these
years and all the monthly get-togethers with
the girls. Mary loves doing counted cross
stitch, embroidery, reading, playing cards
and being with her family. Her children
are Connie Britcher, Judy (Ken) Jones,
Monty (Peggy) McCleary, and T.J. (George)
Britcher, Sr.; Grandchildren are Jillian
(Krystin) Angelo, Terrence (Jill) McCleary,
Christopher McCleary, and Katie and
Archie Britcher; GreatGrandchildren are
Justin and Juliana Angelo, Allison, Dylan,
and Drew McCleary, and Serenity and
Maiah Britcher.