McCleary

Mary Alice (Raub) McCleary will

celebrate her 85th birthday with a family

dinner and card shower. Mary was born

August 10, 1933 on a farm in Muscatine

County Iowa. She attended a country one

room school house till 5th grade; graduating

from Muscatine High School in 1953.

On March 27, 1954 Mary was married to

Kenneth “Butch” McCleary. They were

married for 53 years before he passed away.

Mary worked in the West High School

office for 13 years from 1968-1981. For

14 years she worked in Medical Records

at Illini, St. Luke’s, and then Genesis from

1989-2003. She thoroughly enjoyed these

years and all the monthly get-togethers with

the girls. Mary loves doing counted cross

stitch, embroidery, reading, playing cards

and being with her family. Her children

are Connie Britcher, Judy (Ken) Jones,

Monty (Peggy) McCleary, and T.J. (George)

Britcher, Sr.; Grandchildren are Jillian

(Krystin) Angelo, Terrence (Jill) McCleary,

Christopher McCleary, and Katie and

Archie Britcher; GreatGrandchildren are

Justin and Juliana Angelo, Allison, Dylan,

and Drew McCleary, and Serenity and

Maiah Britcher.

