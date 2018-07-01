Norma (Venable) Schumann will celebrate her
90th Birthday with family and friends on Sunday July 1st
with an open house gathering from 4pm to 7pm at Antonella’s Ristorante. Norma was born on July 6th 1928.
She grew up in the Chicago land area and married Lawrence Clark in Oak Park. She later relocated to Davenport, IA where she married Boyd E. Schumann in 1958. He passed away in 1982.
Norma had 4 children Lawrence (Carol) Clark,
Christine (Roger) Clark, Daniel Clark and Kimberly Ann
Schumann. Kim passed away in 2006.
Norma spent most & her life making a beautiful home as a full time wife and mother. After Boyd’s death she earned her certification as a Nurses Assistant at Good Samaritan Society and the Kahl Home of Davenport, retiring as Activities Assistant in 2011. She has touched many lives as she faithfully attended to the needs and comfort of the residents she served. She now enjoys taking care & her fish in her backyard pond and using her talents as a gardner.
At this time she has 12 grand children, 37 great grand children and 7 great great grand children.