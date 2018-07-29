Mary Stoughton will celebrate her 80th Birthday with a party from 12:00 –
3:30 on Saturday, August 4 at CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, Iowa. Lunch will be served from 12:00 – 2:00. No gifts please. Mary married Evan Stoughton in 1962. He passed away in 1999. Mary retired from Kenneth
Meyer, DC, in 2004. Mary has four children Dan (Sue) Stoughton, Gaithersburg, MD, Joe (Carri) Davenport, IA, Anne (John) Underwood, Naperville, IL, Tony (Beth) Stoughton, Renton, WA. She has 11 granchildren.