Flores-Vandemore
Lydia Flores, daughter of Miguel and Andrea Flores, is engaged

to Erron Vandemore, son of Steven and Rori Vandemore. Erron

and Lydia are both 2014 graduates from Pleasant Valley High

School where they first met. Lydia graduated from Trinity College

of Nursing and has been working as a Labor and Delivery

Nurse at Unity Point Trinity Hospital in Bettendorf. Erron

recently graduated from the University of Dayton in Ohio with

a Bachelors Degree in Finance. Erron accepted a position in the

Strategic Management Program at Siffron, headquartered in

Twinsburg, OH. The high school sweethearts are now engaged

and excited for what their future holds.

