Flores-Vandemore

Lydia Flores, daughter of Miguel and Andrea Flores, is engaged
to Erron Vandemore, son of Steven and Rori Vandemore. Erron
and Lydia are both 2014 graduates from Pleasant Valley High
School where they first met. Lydia graduated from Trinity College
of Nursing and has been working as a Labor and Delivery
Nurse at Unity Point Trinity Hospital in Bettendorf. Erron
recently graduated from the University of Dayton in Ohio with
a Bachelors Degree in Finance. Erron accepted a position in the
Strategic Management Program at Siffron, headquartered in
Twinsburg, OH. The high school sweethearts are now engaged
and excited for what their future holds.