Shawn and Susan Foltz of Prophetstown are pleased
to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of
their daughter Cassidy Lynn to Anton Gryshayev, son of
Roman and Irina Gryshayev of Littleton, Co.
The bride-elect is a graduate of Prophetstown
High School and St. Ambrose University. She is employed
as a registered nurse in the labor and delivery unit at
Wake Med Hospital, Raleigh, NC.
Her fiance is a graduate of Chatfield High School and
University of Iowa. He is employed as a sales service
engineer at Schneider Electric, Knightdale, NC.
The couple are planning a September 22, 2018 wedding
at Duke Gardens, Durham, NC.