Foltz

Shawn and Susan Foltz of Prophetstown are pleased

to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of

their daughter Cassidy Lynn to Anton Gryshayev, son of

Roman and Irina Gryshayev of Littleton, Co.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Prophetstown

High School and St. Ambrose University. She is employed

as a registered nurse in the labor and delivery unit at

Wake Med Hospital, Raleigh, NC.

Her fiance is a graduate of Chatfield High School and

University of Iowa. He is employed as a sales service

engineer at Schneider Electric, Knightdale, NC.

The couple are planning a September 22, 2018 wedding

at Duke Gardens, Durham, NC.

