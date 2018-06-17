Liz J. Millea and Greg T. Hullett are engaged to be married in October 2018. The ceremony will be held in Pilot Grove Church at Dallas Heritage Village in Dallas, Texas.
Elizabeth (Liz) is the daughter of Tim and Beth Millea of Davenport. She is a 2003 graduate of Assumption High School, and a 2007 graduate of Muhlenberg College. She is currently an employee of The Nautilus Group, a service New York Life Insurance Company, and a free-lance Actress, Director, and Choreographer in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Greg is the son of Martha and the late Larry Hullett of Mesquite, Texas. He is an alumna of KD Studios Actors Conservatory in Dallas. He is currently an employee of Edmentum, and a
free-lance Actor in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
They will continue to reside in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with their four cats after their marriage.