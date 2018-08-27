Try 1 month for 99¢
Schebler - Anderson

Amy and Jim Schebler, Davenport, are pleased to

announce the engagement of their daughter,

Grace Schebler, to Isaac Anderson, son of Leanne and

John Anderson, Davenport.

Grace graduated from Davenport Central High School

in 2015 and will receive bachelor’s degrees in both

Elementary Education and Music Performance from the

University of Iowa this May. She is currently employed

with the Iowa Children’s Museum in Coralville, IA. Isaac

graduated from Davenport Central High School in 2013

and the University of Iowa in 2017 with a bachelor’s

degree in Music Performance and a minor in Military

Science. He is a Second Lieutenant in the United States

Army and is currently stationed at Fort Irwin, California.

The couple will be married in July 2019 in Davenport.

