Schebler - Anderson

Amy and Jim Schebler, Davenport, are pleased to
announce the engagement of their daughter,
Grace Schebler, to Isaac Anderson, son of Leanne and
John Anderson, Davenport.
Grace graduated from Davenport Central High School
in 2015 and will receive bachelor’s degrees in both
Elementary Education and Music Performance from the
University of Iowa this May. She is currently employed
with the Iowa Children’s Museum in Coralville, IA. Isaac
graduated from Davenport Central High School in 2013
and the University of Iowa in 2017 with a bachelor’s
degree in Music Performance and a minor in Military
Science. He is a Second Lieutenant in the United States
Army and is currently stationed at Fort Irwin, California.
The couple will be married in July 2019 in Davenport.