Soy-Sorensen
Emily Soy and Colby Sorensen will be united in

marriage at 3:00pm on September 15, 2018 in a private

ceremony at Olde St. Ann’s in Long Grove. Family

and friends have been invited to join the couple at the

Starlight Ballroom at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

for a social hour, dinner and reception. The bride-elect

is the daughter of Stacey Soy, Chris & Michelle Soy all

of Eldridge. She is a 2013 graduate of North Scott High

School, a 2017 graduate of St. Ambrose University and is

employed as a nanny of 4 beautiful girls in Des Moines. The

groom-elect is the son of Chuck & Deana Sorensen of Park

View. He is a 2012 graduate of North Scott High School, a

2017 graduate of Grand View University and is employed

as a wellness specialist with Farm Bureau in Des Moines.

