White and Stein

Kaitlin White and Alec Stein

Bob and Marsha White, Bettendorf, Iowa are pleased

to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter

Kaitlin Anne to Alec David Stein, son of Lynne Stein

of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Kaitlin is a 2008 graduate of

Pleasant Valley High School, a 2012 graduate of the

University of Iowa with a B.S. in Human Physiology, and

a 2016 graduate of the University of Iowa Carver College

of Medicine. She is a pediatric resident physician at the

Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City. Alec is a

2008 graduate of Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids,

a 2012 graduate of the University of Iowa with a B.S. in

Human Physiology and B.A. in Spanish, and is currently

completing medical school at Kansas City University. The

couple will be married on August 25, 2018 at the Newman

Catholic Student Center in Iowa City, with a reception

following at the University of Iowa Memorial Union.

