Kaitlin White and Alec Stein
White and Stein
Bob and Marsha White, Bettendorf, Iowa are pleased
to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter
Kaitlin Anne to Alec David Stein, son of Lynne Stein
of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Kaitlin is a 2008 graduate of
Pleasant Valley High School, a 2012 graduate of the
University of Iowa with a B.S. in Human Physiology, and
a 2016 graduate of the University of Iowa Carver College
of Medicine. She is a pediatric resident physician at the
Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City. Alec is a
2008 graduate of Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids,
a 2012 graduate of the University of Iowa with a B.S. in
Human Physiology and B.A. in Spanish, and is currently
completing medical school at Kansas City University. The
couple will be married on August 25, 2018 at the Newman
Catholic Student Center in Iowa City, with a reception
following at the University of Iowa Memorial Union.