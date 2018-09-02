Try 1 month for 99¢
Assumption High School

Oct. 5th Casual gathering 5 P.M.

at Armored Gardens, Davenport

Oct. 6th Tour of School at 3 P.M. with

Memorial Mass at 4 P.M.

Casual evening at Evergreen Room,

Tanglewood Hills, Bettendorf

Drinks at 6 P.M. and class picture. Buffet dinner at

7 P.M. and music and dancing to follow.

Dinner reservations can be made by sending a

check made out to Don Blough

3217 Fernwood Ct, Davenport, Iowa 52805

Cost: $35.00 /per person. Cash bar.

Please pass along this information to

out-of-town classmates.

For more information regarding

hotel reservations, contact Peg Fraser

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

at peg.fraser@countryfinancial.com, for golf

contact, Don Blough at don.blough@yahoo.com

and for any other questions, contact Katie Tritt at

tumtum131@aol.com or check our Facebook page

@ 1968AssumptionGrads for news and updates.

Assumption High School Class of 1968

50 Year Reunion Oct. 5-6, 2018

0
0
0
0
0

Tags