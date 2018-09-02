Oct. 5th Casual gathering 5 P.M.
at Armored Gardens, Davenport
Oct. 6th Tour of School at 3 P.M. with
Memorial Mass at 4 P.M.
Casual evening at Evergreen Room,
Tanglewood Hills, Bettendorf
Drinks at 6 P.M. and class picture. Buffet dinner at
7 P.M. and music and dancing to follow.
Dinner reservations can be made by sending a
check made out to Don Blough
3217 Fernwood Ct, Davenport, Iowa 52805
Cost: $35.00 /per person. Cash bar.
Please pass along this information to
out-of-town classmates.
For more information regarding
hotel reservations, contact Peg Fraser
at peg.fraser@countryfinancial.com, for golf
contact, Don Blough at don.blough@yahoo.com
and for any other questions, contact Katie Tritt at
tumtum131@aol.com or check our Facebook page
@ 1968AssumptionGrads for news and updates.
Assumption High School Class of 1968
50 Year Reunion Oct. 5-6, 2018