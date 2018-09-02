Courtney M. Brokloff, BBA, JD
Dr. Candyce Ackland and Michael Brokloff of
Davenport are proud to announce the graduation of
their daughter Courtney Brokloff from the University of
Iowa College of Law with honors and highest distinction.
Courtney is a graduate of Davenport Central High School.
She completed her Bachelor of Business Administration
with a major in Economics and a minor in Political Science
graduating summa cum laude from the University of Iowa,
Tippie College of Business. Courtney has joined the law
firm of Lane & Waterman in Davenport.