Try 1 month for 99¢
Brokloff

Courtney M. Brokloff, BBA, JD

Dr. Candyce Ackland and Michael Brokloff of

Davenport are proud to announce the graduation of

their daughter Courtney Brokloff from the University of

Iowa College of Law with honors and highest distinction.

Courtney is a graduate of Davenport Central High School.

She completed her Bachelor of Business Administration

with a major in Economics and a minor in Political Science

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

graduating summa cum laude from the University of Iowa,

Tippie College of Business. Courtney has joined the law

firm of Lane & Waterman in Davenport.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags