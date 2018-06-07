Dalton Carstens, 17, of Troop 43 was honored at an Eagle Court of Honor on Sunday, April 22nd. He earned 22 merit badges before earning the rank of Eagle, served as a leader in his troop and passed an Eagle Board of Review. He passed his review on December 21, 2017. Dalton just finished his junior year at West High School and is the son of Todd and Reba Carstens.
