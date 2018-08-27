CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL
35th CLASS REUNION INVITATION
1983
Friday, August 31st from 7:00 - 11:00 p.m,
Greet & Meet @ Knights of Columbus
$15 per person in advance
or $20 at the door
$Silent Auction$
Saturday, September 1st @9:00 a.m.
Central High Tour
6:00 p.m. (Game at 6:30)
River Bandits Game @ ModernWoodman Park
Includes Ballpark menu & beer in
the Budweiser Champions Club
$55 per person
$Silent Auction , 50/50 and Raffle$
Sunday, September 2nd
@10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Picnic in Shelter #1 @ Emeis Golf Course,
Davenport @ 10:30 a.m.
Golf Outing @ Emeis Golf Course, Davenport
$40 for 18 holes w/cart