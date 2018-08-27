Try 1 month for 99¢
Central High School Class Reunion

CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL

35th CLASS REUNION INVITATION

1983

Friday, August 31st from 7:00 - 11:00 p.m,

Greet & Meet @ Knights of Columbus

$15 per person in advance

or $20 at the door

$Silent Auction$

Saturday, September 1st @9:00 a.m.

Central High Tour

6:00 p.m. (Game at 6:30)

River Bandits Game @ ModernWoodman Park

Includes Ballpark menu & beer in

the Budweiser Champions Club

$55 per person

$Silent Auction , 50/50 and Raffle$

Sunday, September 2nd

@10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Picnic in Shelter #1 @ Emeis Golf Course,

Davenport @ 10:30 a.m.

Golf Outing @ Emeis Golf Course, Davenport

$40 for 18 holes w/cart

https://www.facebook.com/groups/chsclassof1983

