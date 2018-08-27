Boy Scout Troop 235 of Riverside, Iowa, would like to
announce Dennis Levsen, 18, of Riverside was awarded
the rank of Eagle Scout on Aug. 7, 2018. Dennis’ Eagle
Scout project was repairing and re-roofing a picnic shelter
at Marr Park in Ainsworth. His parents are Xiomara and
Greg Levsen, of Riverside. His grandparents are
Adena Vilt and the late Paul Vilt and the late
George McKay, and Colleen and Rodney Levsen, all of
Davenport. His great-grandparents are Libby Turner Platt,
of LeClaire, and the late Lloyd Platt. A reception honoring
Dennis’ achievement will be held later this fall.