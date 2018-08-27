Try 1 month for 99¢
Levsen
Boy Scout Troop 235 of Riverside, Iowa, would like to

announce Dennis Levsen, 18, of Riverside was awarded

the rank of Eagle Scout on Aug. 7, 2018. Dennis’ Eagle

Scout project was repairing and re-roofing a picnic shelter

at Marr Park in Ainsworth. His parents are Xiomara and

Greg Levsen, of Riverside. His grandparents are

Adena Vilt and the late Paul Vilt and the late

George McKay, and Colleen and Rodney Levsen, all of

Davenport. His great-grandparents are Libby Turner Platt,

of LeClaire, and the late Lloyd Platt. A reception honoring

Dennis’ achievement will be held later this fall.

