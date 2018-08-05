Holy Spirit, you who solve all
problems. Who light all roads so
that I can obtain my goal. You that
give the divine gift to forgive and
forget all evil against me and that
all instances of my life you are with
me. I want in this short prayer to
thank you for all material illusions
I wish to be with you in eternal
glory. Thank you for your mercy
towards me and mine. Say three
consecutive days after three days the
favor requested will be granted even
if it appears difficult. The prayer
must be published immediately not
mentioning the favor requested. The
initials to appear at bottom. MN