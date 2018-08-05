Try 1 month for 99¢
Holy Spirit

Holy Spirit, you who solve all

problems. Who light all roads so

that I can obtain my goal. You that

give the divine gift to forgive and

forget all evil against me and that

all instances of my life you are with

me. I want in this short prayer to

thank you for all material illusions

I wish to be with you in eternal

glory. Thank you for your mercy

towards me and mine. Say three

consecutive days after three days the

favor requested will be granted even

if it appears difficult. The prayer

must be published immediately not

mentioning the favor requested. The

initials to appear at bottom. MN

