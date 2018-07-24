In Loving Memory
Shawn T. “Frog” Purcell
November 15-1957 - January 6-1995
25 years ago on July 24-1993
Janice Marie McDonnell and Shawn Thomas Purcell were
united in marriage at Saint Alphonsus Catholic Church,
Davenport, Iowa.
DON’T GRIEVE FOR ME
Don’t grieve for me, for now I’m free,
I’m following the path God laid for me.
I took his hand when I heard him call, I turned
my back and left all.
I could not stay another day,
To laugh, to love, to work or play.
If my parting has left a void,
Then fill it with remembered joy.
A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss,
Ah, yes, these things I too will miss.
Be not burdened with times of sorrow,
I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.
My life’s been full, I’ve savored much,
Good friends, good times, a loved ones touch.
Perhaps my time seemed all too brief,
Don’t lengthen it now with undue grief.
Lift up your heart and share with me,
God wanted me now; He set me free.