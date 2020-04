041920-qct-obt-pending Pendings List

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

David H. Brown, 76, of Wilton, Iowa, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton, Iowa.

Mary Ann Fellman, 93, of Walcott died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Sharon Rose Fox, 65, of Davenport died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home, Davenport. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.

William R. Garmon, 93, of Muscatine died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Pearl Valley Care Center. Arrangements: Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services.

Naomi D. Specht, 95, of Annawan died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory - Atkinson.

Harold Alan “Todd” Swick, 73, of Tipton died Saturday, April 18, 2020, while at his home. Arrangements: Fry Funeral Home, Tipton.

Daniel J. Woolsey, 62, of East Moline died Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.