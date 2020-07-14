A. Jean Richardson

Private graveside services will be held at the Mt. Bloom Cemetery, Tiskilwa, Ill. Memorials may be made to New Hope Foursquare Church formerly known as Moline Gospel Temple. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family.

Jean was born on January 13, 1923, in Tiskilwa, Ill., the daughter of William and Wavie (Bales) Hedgespeth. As a young woman, Jean was employed at Strombeck Becker, John Deere and the LeClaire Hotel. She married Carl J. Richardson on December 18, 1943, at the Moline Gospel Temple. He preceded her in death on April 2, 2005. Jean was a member of Moline Gospel Temple, where she also taught Sunday school along with many other activities. In 2001, she became a member of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship.