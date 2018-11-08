October 15, 2018-November 7, 2018
BETTENDORF — Adalin Cynthia Bealer, infant daughter of Jennifer McCrery and John Felske, earned her angel wings on November 7, 2018, after a courageous battle with Edward's Syndrome.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport.
Adalin was born on October 15, 2018, in Iowa City. She was loved and cherished by her family and all of those who met her.
Those left to honor her memory are her parents, John and Jennifer of Bettendorf; sister, Lillian Bealer; brothers, Logan Bealer, Carter Bealer-McCrery, Landin McCrery; maternal grandparents, Cindy (Terry Johnson) Kuehner of Coal Valley, Richard Kuehner of Muscatine; paternal grandmother, Carol Felske of Davenport; aunts, Emily Kuehner of Eldridge, Jessica Bealer of Eldridge, Cynthia Felske of Rock Island; uncles, Matthew Kuehner of Eldridge, Jeff Felske of Rock Island, Mike Felske of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Jacob Castillo of Davenport; and maternal great-grandparents, Kurt (Mary) Bealer of Eldridge.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Ronald Felske, and maternal great-grandmother, Catherine Bealer.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be shared with Adalin's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.