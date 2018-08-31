Adam J. Starkweather Jr.

April 21, 1946 – August 16, 2018
FRUITLAND — Celebration of life will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Fruitland Community Center.
Adam was born to Adam and Gertrude Starkweather. He attended MHS and enlisted in the US Navy. He was a member of the Church of God.
In lieu of flowers, he has requested donations to the church.
Survivors include his wife; Shirley, Sons; Andy (Michelle) Starkweather; Brian (Kelly) Starkweather; Vance Crumly; Neal (Jeanine) Beverly; Dan Beverly, Daughter; Sally Beverly (Tami), Sisters; Kathie Frisbie, Mary (Jim) Mathias, Linda Brockert, Loretta Adcock, Joyce (Bob) Mathias, 20 grandchildren & 10 great-grandchildren.