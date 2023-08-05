Adam W. Smith

December 28, 1966 - August 2, 2023

Funeral services for Adam W. Smith, 56 of Bettendorf, will be noon, Monday, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon. at the funeral home.

Adam passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport.

Adam Wade Smith was born at the former, St. Luke's Hospital, Davenport, on December 28, 1966, the son of Gary and Sheila (Peters) Smith. He married Tisha Clark on June 21, 2014, at Asbury United Methodist Church, Bettendorf. He enjoyed playing pool, scuba diving, Golden Tee tournaments, motorcycles, boating, fishing, camping and visiting with friends and neighbors. He was a member of the American Pool Association.

His greatest joy was spending time with his family; especially watching Tylee excel in extracurricular activities at BHS. Adam worked as an Elevator Mechanic for Kone for the last 27 years.

Survivors include his wife, Tisha, of Bettendorf; daughters, Ashley (Nathan) Tyler of Bettendorf, Alexis Smith of Oquawka, Illinois; son, Tylee Sterling Anderson of Bettendorf; mother, Sheila Smith of Bettendorf; grandchildren, Leland Tyler, Patrick Schalk, Sadie Schalk; brothers: Ricky (Linda) Smith and Bradly Smith, both of Bettendorf.

He was preceded in death by his father; son, T.J. Anderson; and sister, Amber Smith in infancy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.