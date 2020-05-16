× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 10, 1927-May 14, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Private funeral services for Agnes M. Hanson, 92, of Davenport, will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. There will be no public visitation.

Mrs. Hanson died on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice house in Bettendorf.

Agnes Mayeleen Partain was born on June 10, 1927, in Tunica, Mississippi, the daughter of LQ and Cora (Strickland) Partain. She married Harold E. Hanson on May 11, 1946, in Tunica. He preceded her in death in April of 1997.

Mrs. Hanson worked for over 25 years at the former St. Luke’s Hospital in Davenport as a Monitor Technician retiring in 1989. She was very active in her church, the Freedom Assembly of God and in her earlier years loved to travel.

Surviving members of the family include – her Son: Harold “Ed” (Barb) Hanson of Blue Grass, Iowa; 5 Granddaughters: Carol, Brandi, Starla, Bambi, and Evelyn; several Great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her Husband Harold, a Son Richard, a Sister Geraldine, and a Brother John.