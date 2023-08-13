Agnes Vina Downs

May 27, 1934 - August 9, 2023

Agnes Vina Downs, 89, passed away on August 9, 2023 at Trinity Medical Center. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Her final resting place will be at Memorial Park in Mason City, Iowa. Online, condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Agnes was born on May 27, 1934 in Boise, Idaho to Vina (Burnham) and Thomas Beall. Upon graduating high school, Agnes moved to Tacoma, Washington where she attended University of Puget Sound. It was there that she met Richard Downs. They joined in married union on July 21, 1956. Agnes finished her degree and briefly worked as a teacher until she became a mother and decided to focus on raising her children. She later became a nurse, ending her career as Director of Nursing for Hospice.

Through all the highs and lows of life, Agnes was always ready to greet you with a sweet smile and a loving air. She thrived in the presence of others and could be found enjoying any activity that brought her out of the house. Agnes also valued faith throughout her life and was an active church member.

Not taking a second for granted, Agnes filled her time with sewing, gardening, cooking, golfing, playing tennis, riding bikes, playing the violin, and travelling.

Agnes' warm and gracious presence will be so missed by those whose lives' she touched. Among those left to carry on Agnes' memory include her children, Susan Downs, Linda Downs and her partner Jim Junker, Karen (Dan) Tallman, Bruce (Kristen) Downs; six grandchildren: Jacob, Tabitha, Lydia, Gavin, Colin, Liam, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Agnes was preceded in death by her husband of 60+ years, Richard Downs; her parents, Vina and Thomas, and her brother, George Beall.