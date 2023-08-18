Agustin Raya

August 19, 1935 - August 15, 2023

Agustin Raya, 87, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, August 21 2023, at St. Mary's Church, Moline. Visitation will be 3:30-5 p.m. Sunday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with a rosary at 3 p.m. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Agustin was born August 19, 1935, in Puerta Del Monte, GTO, Mexico, the son of Luis Raya and Maria De Jesus Troche. He married Eulalia Paredes in 1958, in Puerta Del Monte, GTO, Mexico.

Agustin retired from construction and worked for several construction companies in the Quad City area.

Agustin was a member of St. Mary's Church, Moline. He enjoyed gardening, cooking and especially enjoyed being with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Eulalia; children: Yolanda (Manuel) Puente-Reynosa, Mexico, Elena (Victor) Romero, Moline, Eulalia (Antonio) Rosas, Sealy, TX, and Monica (Fidel) Guerrero, Moline; daughter-in-law, Rosalba Raya, Moline; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sisters: Catalina Medina, Kansas, Elvira Raya, GTO, Mexico, Consuelo Raya, GTO, Mexico, and Amparo Salazar, Moline. He was preceded in death by his son, Jesus; sister, Josefina Almanza; and brother, David Raya.

