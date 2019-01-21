Alan Kilburn

September 23, 1940 – January 18, 2019
MUSCATINE — Alan E. Kilburn, 78, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, January 18, 2019, at his home in Muscatine. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. on Monday, January 21, 2019, at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Immediately following the memorial service, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Community Room. Visitation will be Monday from 9 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Alan. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Alan Eugene Kilburn was born on September 23, 1940, in Iowa City, Iowa the son of Raymond A. and Maxine J. (Barnett) Kilburn. On June 26, 1959, Alan was united in marriage to Mary Lou Forbes in Muscatine. He was a member of Glad Tidings and the Moose of Muscatine. Alan enjoyed sporting events and going to the casino, but most of all, he dearly loved to spend time with his family.
Alan will be deeply missed by his wife, Mary Lou Kilburn of Muscatine; son, Alan (Jacqueline) Kilburn of Muscatine; two grandchildren, Reese Kilburn and Spencer Kilburn; brother, Wayne (Barb) Kilburn of Muscatine and sister-in-law, Marilyn Epperly of Muscatine.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Shirley Barnett and Betty Lou Ashby and one brother, Edwin Kilburn.