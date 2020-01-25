December 29, 1938-January 18, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Alan L. Geiger, 81, passed away on January 18, 2020, at his home in Davenport, Iowa.

Visitation will be held at the Runge Mortuary on Monday, January 27th, from 12-2 p.m. A celebration of life will be held following the visitation at 2 p.m. in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.RungeMortuary.com.

He was born December 29, 1938, to William Henry Geiger and Maude Agnes (Daacon) Geiger in Davenport, Iowa.

He married Rosalie Lenninger on July 21, 1962, in Davenport. She passed away on February 22, 1997.

He was a wonderful father and grandfather and is survived by his loving children, Mary (Dan) Moll, Arlington, Va.; Douglas (Lois) Geiger, Houston, Texas; and Vickie (James) Odean, Davenport, Iowa. Grandchildren, Luke Moll; Lois Geiger’s daughters Francie and Amelia; Jake, Jack and Abby Odean. Sister, Sara (Chuck) Frick; and many special friends including Sharon Lowery.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Susan Geiger.