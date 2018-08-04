Alan Landauer

January 14, 1929-August 3, 2018
DAVENPORT — Alan D. Landauer, 89, of Davenport, passed away August 3, 2018. There will be a graveside funeral held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, August 5, 2018, at Mount Nebo Cemetery in Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Alan was born January 14, 1929, in Davenport, the son of Norman and Julia Landauer. He graduated from Davenport High and went on to graduate from St. Ambrose Academy and served in the Navy during the Korean War. He married Marlene Hackner on June 28, 1952. She preceded him in death on May 30, 2010. He owned and operated Simon & Landauer, a clothing store that had been located in downtown Davenport and Bettendorf for three generations.
He thoroughly enjoyed his Schnauzers over the years, playing golf and especially spending time fishing at Lake of the Woods in Canada.
Survivors include children, Steve, LeClaire, Michael, Davenport, and Todd (Ann), Bettendorf; grandchildren Avery, Mickey and Bobbie, and Julie (Bob), Omaha, and grandchildren Jackson, Anna, Ashley, Josh and Ryan; great-grandchildren Eva, Milly and Bodhi; along with his companion, Sharon Mosenfelder, Moline.