Alana B. Wachtel

March 3, 1953 - August 2, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Alana B. Wachtel, 70, a member of the Geneseo community and a cherished member of the Wachtel family. She left us too soon on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Alana's passing has left a void in the lives of all she met and cared for over the years, but we take comfort in the wonderful memories she leaves behind.

The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at St. Malachy Catholic Church. Father Daniel Gifford will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo Chapel. The Rosary will be prayed for Alana at 3:30 p.m., prior to the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alana B. Wachtel Memorial Fund which will be distributed amongst several amazing local charities.

Alana was born on March 3, 1953, the daughter of Arthur "Pete" Allyn and Donna (Caskey) Bottorff, in Springfield, IL. She graduated from Williamsville High School, class of 1971. She attended the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Illinois Masonic School of Nursing after high school. On July 2, 1977, Alana married Dr. Tom Wachtel at a service held in Williamsville, IL. When her children were young, in anticipation of supporting all four through college, she earned an associates degree in dental hygiene from Illinois Central College.

She enjoyed the simple pleasures and was known for her dedication to the Church. She was a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church, longtime member of PEO, a member of St. Malachy's school board, and a longtime member of Marriage & Family Counseling. Cursillo was very important to her. Alana loved spending time with her children and all the little ones who called her "Gramma Tootsie."

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Thomas Wachtel; her children and their families: James and Aubrey Wachtel with Alexa; Aaron and Pamela Wachtel with Lucille, Charlize, Frederick, Felix; Katie and Jim Kikos with Isaac, Hailey; Libby and Greg Schwaegler with Anna, Adam, Maria, Maggie.

Alana was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Donna Bottorff.