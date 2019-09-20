Feburary 23, 1953-September 18, 2019
ROCK ISLAND - Alanna J. Enstrom 66, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at UnityPoint Health- Trinity Bettendorf.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until service time Sunday. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Alanna J. Logan was born Feb. 23, 1953, in Grand Forks, N.D., the daughter of Leo “Bud” and Jean Odney Logan. She married Roger D. Enstrom on April 6, 1974 in Grand Forks.
She graduated from high school in Grand Forks and then attended Waldorf College. Alanna graduated from the Cele Whan Academy of Beauty in Rock Island. She had worked as a stylist at several area beauty shops and lastly at the Hair Company in Moline.
Alanna enjoyed being a homemaker, traveling, books, doing craft work, home decorating and visiting Grand Forks at the holidays. She especially loved her family and the time she spent with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Roger; children, Jenna Enstrom, Atlanta, Ga., and Tylor (Brooke) Enstrom, Milan; grandchildren, Logan Enstrom, Rock Island, and Haley Olson, Laney Olson, Alyssa Enstrom and Emma Enstrom, all of Milan; and her brother, Paul Logan, Kiev, Ukraine. She was preceded in death by her parents.
